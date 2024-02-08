Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share by the real estate development company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 494.90 ($6.20) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 542.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.15 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 582.60 ($7.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.16) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 491.67 ($6.16).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.