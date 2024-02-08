Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share by the real estate development company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 494.90 ($6.20) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 542.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.15 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 582.60 ($7.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.16) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 491.67 ($6.16).

Get Our Latest Research Report on Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Read More

Dividend History for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

