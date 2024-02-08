Barrington Research Cuts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $72.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,988,000 after purchasing an additional 279,116 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of WNS by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 274,908 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

