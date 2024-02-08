Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of +2% yr/yr to ~$15.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.950 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

