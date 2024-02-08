Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.590-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.950 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.79. 1,660,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,198. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

