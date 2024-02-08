Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.590-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.950 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.79. 1,660,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,198. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
