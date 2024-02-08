BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.99-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.67-25.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.67 billion. BCE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.190-2.310 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.59. BCE has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.
BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BCE by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in BCE by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in BCE by 126.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
