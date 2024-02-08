Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.