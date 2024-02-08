BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $141.81

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.81, but opened at $149.88. BeiGene shares last traded at $149.89, with a volume of 23,661 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.62 and a 200 day moving average of $184.23.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BeiGene by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

