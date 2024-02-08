Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $37,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. 651,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,011. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

