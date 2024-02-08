Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 51 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.37. The stock had a trading volume of 455,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,212. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73. The stock has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

