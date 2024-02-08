Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MET traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,667. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

