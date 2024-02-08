Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in BCE by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.73. 1,542,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,364. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

