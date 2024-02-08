Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,843 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 188,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,749. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.44, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

