Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-on Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of SNA stock traded down $26.15 on Thursday, hitting $268.35. 268,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.