Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,014. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

