Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.58. 70,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $109.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

