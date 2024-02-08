Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $492,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 158.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.45. 482,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,019. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of -629.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

