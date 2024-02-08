Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,240 shares of company stock worth $2,050,407. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of R stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

