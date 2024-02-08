Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $666,000 Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.26. 437,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.