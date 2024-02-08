Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,282 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

