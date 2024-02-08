Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,013. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $294.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.32 and its 200-day moving average is $224.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

