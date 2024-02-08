Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications
SBA Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,013. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $294.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.32 and its 200-day moving average is $224.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.