Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,989 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.03. 1,295,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

