Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,497 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 216,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,944. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

