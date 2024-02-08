Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 48,313 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,313 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 65,599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 52,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 21.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 696.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 676,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 591,309 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 193,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.53%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

