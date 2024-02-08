Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,847 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after buying an additional 88,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,061 shares of company stock worth $5,304,216 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock remained flat at $79.84 on Thursday. 146,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

