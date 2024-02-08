Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,913. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $129.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

