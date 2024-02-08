Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ BIOX traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 17,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $794.42 million, a PE ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

