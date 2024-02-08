Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDT. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of BDT opened at C$15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$819.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$15.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.82.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.7039046 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

