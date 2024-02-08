Bitcicoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.61 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and $280,732.58 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.