Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.28

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.41. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 2,773,222 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BITF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Bitfarms Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $822.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bitfarms by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 599,506 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bitfarms by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 677,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

