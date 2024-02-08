BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 834,007.20 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.60 per share, for a total transaction of 834,007.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,596,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 290,099,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.56 per share, for a total transaction of 1,462,126.52.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.50 per share, for a total transaction of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.41 per share, for a total transaction of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.26 per share, for a total transaction of 5,307,641.64.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.13 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 820,423.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.89 per share, for a total transaction of 622,282.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.10 per share, for a total transaction of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 1,093,529.45.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 146,904 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.67 per share, for a total transaction of 2,155,081.68.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BMEZ stock opened at 15.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.70. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,827,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

