Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Blackstone worth $43,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

BX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average of $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

