Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,209 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $23,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,503,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,675,000 after acquiring an additional 488,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Driven Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

