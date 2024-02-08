Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIMS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 272,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 201,457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 199,311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $51,038.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,444.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

