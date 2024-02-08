Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,966 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVS opened at $103.47 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.