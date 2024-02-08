BMO Capital Markets Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $46.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.21.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,763. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after buying an additional 516,523 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AZEK by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

