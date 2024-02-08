BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $203.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.57.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.65. The company had a trading volume of 650,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,461. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $198.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.94.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

