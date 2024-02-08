Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,200.00 at UBS Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,708.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,464.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,190.79. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,745.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Booking by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

