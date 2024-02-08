BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.3 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-4.00 EPS.

BorgWarner Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:BWA traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.