Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of BXP opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Natixis raised its position in Boston Properties by 48.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,195,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $5,623,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

