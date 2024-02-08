BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4362 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. BP has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

BP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $36.18 on Thursday. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BP by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 432,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

