BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.86.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%.
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
