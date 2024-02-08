Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.17.

Several research firms have commented on BR. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of BR opened at $198.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,938. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

