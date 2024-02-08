Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $222.00

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXP opened at $240.36 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

