Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) PT at C$41.25

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$34.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.39. Empire has a 52 week low of C$33.22 and a 52 week high of C$40.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In other Empire news, Director William Linton bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

