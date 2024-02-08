Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $27.81

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.81.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,631 shares of company stock worth $2,323,477. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.