Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $27.81

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.81.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,631 shares of company stock worth $2,323,477. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.