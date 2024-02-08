Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $161.33

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.75.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.1% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,404,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,852,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

