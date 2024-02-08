Brokers Offer Predictions for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.73 for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

