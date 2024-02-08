Brokers Offer Predictions for Symbotic Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Symbotic in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.28%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Price Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 338,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,484,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,306 shares of company stock worth $24,290,258 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

