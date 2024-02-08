Brokers Set Expectations for NOV Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for NOV in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NOV Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

