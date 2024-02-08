Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.